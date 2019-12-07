Mexico, U.S. ‘getting close’ on finalizing USMCA: Mexican official



(Reuters) – Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, said on Saturday that negotiators were making progress on revisions to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

“We’re getting close, I’m confident,” Seade told reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office in Washington, adding that he would likely return on Monday to continue talks.

