Mexico Trade Rep. Jesús Seade to meet with Lighthizer over USMCA concerns

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:07 PM PT — Sunday, December 15, 2019

Mexico is objecting to U.S. legislation related to the implementation of the USMCA trade deal. Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Jesús Seade is set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday to discuss the nation’s concern over the recently introduced bill.

Ambassador Lighthizer joined Mexican President @lopezobrador_, Mexican Undersecretary @JesusSeade and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister @cafreeland today in Mexico City to sign the Protocol of Amendments to the #USMCA. pic.twitter.com/VxyQX3ijk8 — USTR (@USTradeRep) December 10, 2019

On Saturday, Seade blasted a provision of the bill, which designated a handful of U.S. officials to monitor enforcement of Mexico’s labor laws once the USMCA deal went into effect.

He called it a threat to Mexico’s sovereignty and said it was not part of the agreement he signed Tuesday.

“U.S. officials accredited at their embassy and consulates in Mexico…may not, in any case, have inspection powers under Mexican law,” stated Seade. “We reserve the right to review the scope and effects of these provisions, which our government and people will no doubt clearly see as unnecessary.”

Seade will also meet with lawmakers about the legislation during his visit to the nation’s capital.

Related: White House Sends Ratifying Legislation To House, USMCA Vote Expected Soon