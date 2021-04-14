Mexico to deploy 12K officials near U.S.-Mexico border

OAN Newsroom

Amid continued inaction from the White House, the Mexican government is working to put an end to the Biden border crisis.

On Tuesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the country has deployed at least 12,000 officials to the southern border to help deal with the surge in migrant arrivals. He also confirmed they are also sending security personnel to the country’s border with Guatemala.

It has been 3 weeks since President Biden appointed VP Harris to oversee the border. Since then, the crisis has only continued to spiral out of control.



The VP has not traveled to the border, held a press conference, or offered ANY plan to mitigate the ongoing crisis. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 14, 2021

Ebrard went on to voice concern for minors reportedly being used by human smugglers to facilitate their passage while calling the practice a “major human rights violation.”

“There is an agreement with the United States and there will be an investment in Central America; there is no way we can regulate this phenomenon if there are no options in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, mainly,” stated the Mexican official. “The other thing we agreed on is that we have to go after these traffickers because this is something we had not seen in the whole of history, we’ve never seen trafficking of minors on this scale.”

This comes as the U.S. continues to face the biggest migrant surge in 20 years with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) holding more than 15,000 undocumented minors in custody.