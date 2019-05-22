Mexico sees good chance USMCA trade deal will be ratified



Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard takes part at the Americas Society and Council of the Americas event in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard takes part at the Americas Society and Council of the Americas event in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday he saw a “good chance” that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact would be ratified.

Signed by the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada in late November, the USMCA is due to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. It is still awaiting ratification by the three countries’ legislatures.

