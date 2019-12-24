Trending

Mexico says surveillance of embassy in Bolivia has eased

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrates the U.S. House approval of the USMCA North American trade deal at the National Palace in Mexico City
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrates the U.S. House approval of the USMCA North American trade deal at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 19, 2019. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

December 24, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that monitoring of Mexico’s diplomatic facilities in Bolivia had eased since his government issued a complaint about the issue on Monday.

“I have news that this situation of extreme surveillance on our embassy in Bolivia has eased considerably,” Lopez Obrador told a regular government news briefing.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE