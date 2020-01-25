Mexico says human rights of migrants are respected

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT — Saturday, January 25, 2020

Mexican officials have insisted they are treating migrants from Central America well, despite opposition from human rights advocacy groups. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to the backlash on Friday, saying his government’s detainment of 800 migrants was successfully resolved.

Much of the criticism came after the Mexican government claimed they “rescued” the migrants. Critics argued rescue missions don’t entail the use of pepper spray or riot shields. They further argued people don’t run away when being rescued.

Obrador has stressed this is not the case and emphasized no one was harmed.

“It’s not a spontaneous movement, of course there is a need – but there’s management, we’ll say political,” he said. “Fortunately, human rights have been respected.”

On Thursday, hundreds of migrants from Central America attempted to cross into Mexico through its southern border with Guatemala. The Mexican National Guard used tear gas to separate and corral the crowd.

Officials reported 800 migrants were detained and several hundred were sent back to Guatemala. Another 200 migrants escaped the scene and are being looked for by the National Guard. The detained migrants were bused to a detention center, where Obrador said they are being tended to.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had any wounded. They’ve been provided with shelter and medical attention. I have information that the National Guard acted well.” – Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security said it sent personnel to help with the detention efforts and praised the Mexican government for the way it handled the situation.

Detainees will be processed at the detention center. If no legal status can be established, migrants will be deported. Mexican officials will also be searching for the missing migrants.

READ MORE: Thousands Of Central American Migrants Try To Push Through Mexican Border