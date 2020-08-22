Mexico reports 5,928 new coronavirus cases and 504 more deaths



FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and a face shield rests while maintaining social distancing as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before taking the entrance exam for Mexico's National Autonomous University in the stands of University Olympic Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and a face shield rests while maintaining social distancing as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before taking the entrance exam for Mexico's National Autonomous University in the stands of University Olympic Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

August 22, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 5,928 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 504 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 549,734 cases and 59,610 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

