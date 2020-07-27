Mexico reports 5,480 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths: health ministry



A woman wearing a protective face mask receives a blessing with a candle on the first day of the reopening of the Basilica of Guadalupe after government restrictions were eased, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mexico City, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso A woman wearing a protective face mask receives a blessing with a candle on the first day of the reopening of the Basilica of Guadalupe after government restrictions were eased, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mexico City, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

July 27, 2020

MONTERREY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported 5,480 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 306 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 390,516 cases and 43,680 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

