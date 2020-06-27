Mexico reports 5,441 new coronavirus cases, 719 more deaths



People walk outside a market known as La Merced as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico June 25, 2020.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported on Friday 5,441 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 719 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 208,392 cases and 25,779 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)