Mexico reports 49,219 cases of coronavirus and 5,177 deaths



FILE PHOTO: A doctor talks to workers of the Central de Abastos, one of the world's largest wholesale market complexes, while waiting to be checked on suspicion of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a doctor's office, in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A doctor talks to workers of the Central de Abastos, one of the world's largest wholesale market complexes, while waiting to be checked on suspicion of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a doctor's office, in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File Photo

May 18, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered 49,219 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with the country’s death toll rising to 5,177, health authorities said.

Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.

