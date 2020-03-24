Mexico reports 367 coronavirus cases and two more deaths



An U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officer talks to a driver as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at Paso del Norte International Border bridge as taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 23 March 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez An U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officer talks to a driver as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at Paso del Norte International Border bridge as taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 23 March 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

March 24, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico had 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country on Monday, up from 316 the day before, deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said, with a total of four deaths.

Previously the country had reported two deaths.

