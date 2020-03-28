Mexico registers 717 coronavirus cases, and 12 total deaths



Cars line up to fill their tanks at a gas station offering the lowest price for a liter of gas in the city as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero Cars line up to fill their tanks at a gas station offering the lowest price for a liter of gas in the city as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday said it had registered 717 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 585 the day before.

The ministry also said there had been 12 deaths overall from the virus in Mexico, up from eight a day earlier.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)