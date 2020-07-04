Mexico registers 6,740 more coronavirus infections, 654 new deaths



FILE PHOTO: Members of Mexico's National Guard keep watch during the reopening of the beaches and hotels after confinement measures were eased this week, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Acapulco, Mexico July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Verdin FILE PHOTO: Members of Mexico's National Guard keep watch during the reopening of the beaches and hotels after confinement measures were eased this week, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Acapulco, Mexico July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Verdin

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 6,740 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 654 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 245,251 cases and 29,843 deaths.

The number of new cases was just one less than the record number reported on Thursday. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Diego Ore)