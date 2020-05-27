Mexico registers 501 deaths from coronavirus in one day, biggest jump yet



Paramedics transport the body of a man who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before being transferred to a hospital, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez Paramedics transport the body of a man who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before being transferred to a hospital, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered 501 new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, its biggest single-day increase in fatalities yet, as the jump in new cases also set a record.

The country’s totals now stand at 74,560 cases of coronavirus and 8,134 deaths, health authorities told a press conference.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)