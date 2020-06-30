Mexico registers 3,805 new coronavirus cases, 473 more deaths



People line up outside a bank branch during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero People line up outside a bank branch during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

June 30, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 3,805 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 473 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 220,657 cases and 27,121 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Sandra Maler)