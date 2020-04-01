Mexico registers 1,215 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths: health ministry



A general view shows the partially empty Reforma Avenue after Mexico's government declared a health emergency on Monday and issued stricter rules aimed at containing the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero A general view shows the partially empty Reforma Avenue after Mexico's government declared a health emergency on Monday and issued stricter rules aimed at containing the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

April 1, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday registered 1,215 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 1,094 the day before.

It also said 29 people died from the virus in Mexico, up from 28 a day earlier.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Tom Hogue)