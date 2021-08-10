Mexico’s Lopez Obrador discusses COVID-19, border, migration with U.S. VP Harris



FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Zaragoza-Ysleta border bridge crossing towards El Paso, Texas, U.S., as Mexico's Department of Foreign Relations requested another month-long extension on land-crossing restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Zaragoza-Ysleta border bridge crossing towards El Paso, Texas, U.S., as Mexico's Department of Foreign Relations requested another month-long extension on land-crossing restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a productive call on Monday that encompassed immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border and the battle against COVID-19.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Lopez Obrador said the conversation, which started around 4 p.m. (2100 GMT), had been “good” and that he would provide more details on Tuesday.

Speaking before the call, a senior U.S. official said Washington was planning to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico, potentially from multiple manufacturers, including Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca.

Earlier, Lopez Obrador said he and Harris would discuss reopening the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration and vaccines against COVID-19, new cases of which have jumped in Mexico.

Speaking at a regular morning news conference, the president said vaccinations along Mexico’s border with the United States had led to fewer hospitalizations and deaths despite rising infections on both sides of the border.

“This is what I’m going to suggest today, that we can demonstrate that we’re not putting the population at risk,” Lopez Obrador said in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The United States has already lent a few million vaccine doses to Mexico, and would be sharing more with it than with any other country, reflecting the importance it attached to the bilateral relationship, the U.S. official said.

The countries’ 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border has been closed to non-essential travel since early in the coronavirus pandemic last year.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Raul Cortes in Mexico City and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Dave Graham and Peter Cooney)