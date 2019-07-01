Mexico president says work on Santa Lucia airport to begin this month



July 1, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that work to expand an airport at the Santa Lucia military base, meant to serve the capital, would begin this month.

Lopez Obrador introduced the project after cancelling a partly built airport in October. Speaking at a celebration of the one-year anniversary of his landslide election, Lopez Obrador added that construction at Santa Lucia had been delayed because “adversaries” wanted to hold it back.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)