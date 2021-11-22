Mexico president says had no major differences at U.S., Canada talks



U.S. President Joe Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meet for the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington last week were fruitful and played out without any major differences.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)