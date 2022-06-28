Mexico President Lopez Obrador: US.-Mexico border ‘out of control’

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:32 PM PT – Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Mexico’s president slammed the Biden administration’s border policies after at least 50 migrants were found dead in texas in an alleged human trafficking incident. On Tuesday, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the US-Mexico border is “out of control.”

He further lamented 22 of the deceased were Mexican nationals while seven were reportedly from Guatemala and two from Honduras. Lopez Obrador claimed the surge of migrants going into the US is a result of poor economic policies affecting Central and South America as well as the entrepreneurship of human smugglers.

“These unfortunate events have to do with the situation of poverty and desperation of our Central American and Mexican brothers and sisters,” stated the Mexican President. “It happens because there is also human trafficking and lack of controls at the border between Mexico and the United States and inside the United States.”

And yet the US keep sending migrants to wait inside Mexico where they are easy prey to organized crime. https://t.co/7pu3X5ClyM — José Luis Granados Ceja (@GranadosCeja) June 28, 2022

Lopez Obrador said he will meet with President Biden on July 12 to discuss migration. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are speaking out regarding the left’s open border approach to immigration.

Specifically, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) blamed Biden’s border policies, or lack there of, for the dozens of migrant deaths that took place in the Lone Star State. In a tweet Monday, Abbott said the deaths occurred due to Biden’s refusal to enforce the law.

At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas. These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law. https://t.co/8KG3iAwlEk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2022

His criticism comes as the death toll has risen to at least 50 people after a large group of migrants was discovered Monday in an abandoned 18-wheeler. The migrants were coming from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. Authorities said there weren’t any signs of a working air conditioner or water and are unsure how long the migrants were stuck for.

Record numbers of migrants have crossed the southern border under Biden’s watch and Border Patrol carried out more than 222,000 apprehensions in May alone.