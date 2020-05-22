Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single day



Veronica, 55, who is suspected to have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), leaves her house to travel to a hospital with members of the Red Cross, at Naucalpan neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido Veronica, 55, who is suspected to have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), leaves her house to travel to a hospital with members of the Red Cross, at Naucalpan neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

May 22, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health authorities on Thursday reported 2,973 more coronavirus cases, a daily record for new infections, bringing the country’s total tally to 59,567 cases.

Mexico also registered another 420 deaths, just slightly lower than its record one-day death toll the prior day. A total of 6,510 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Mexico since the start of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Abraham Gonzalez)