Mexico posts 2,414 new coronavirus cases, total deaths reach 5,332



FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing protective suit transports a woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital General de Mexico, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

May 19, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered 2,414 new cases of the coronavirus and 155 more deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, raising its overall number of infections since Mexico recorded its first cases in late February to 51,633.

The country has tallied 5,332 overall deaths from the virus.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Abraham Gonzalez)