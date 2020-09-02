Mexico passes 600,000 coronavirus infections, deaths reach 65,241



Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collect information before taking samples from people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Lazaro Cardenas Park in Mexico City, Mexico September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collect information before taking samples from people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Lazaro Cardenas Park in Mexico City, Mexico September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

September 2, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 6,476 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 827 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 606,036 cases and 65,241 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Diego Ore; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anthony Esposito)