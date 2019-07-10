Mexico minister who resigned had differences with chief of staff: president



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Carlos Urzua listens as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (not pictured) speaks to the media during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero /File Photo FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Carlos Urzua listens as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (not pictured) speaks to the media during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero /File Photo

July 10, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that former Finance Minister Carlos Urzua, who resigned on Tuesday, had differences with the president’s chief of staff and businessman Alfonso Romo, among other issues.

In Urzua’s resignation letter, he cited problems with other members of the government as one of the reasons for leaving. He also referred to “extremism” in economic policy and conflicts of interest in the appointment of some ministry officials imposed on him by influential members of the government.

