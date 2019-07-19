Mexico minister says country has fulfilled pledge to U.S. to reduce migration



Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard gestures during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard gestures during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that Mexico has followed through on its commitment to reduce migration from Central America, as agreed to in a deal with the United States.

Speaking to reporters in El Salvador, Ebrard said Mexico had also fulfilled its pledge to support economic development in the region. In June, Mexico struck a migration deal with the United States to avert punitive trade tariffs.

