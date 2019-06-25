Mexico launches initiative to identify thousands of human remains

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:02 AM PT — Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Mexico is launching an initiative to identify thousands of human remains, following years of gang and cartel related violence.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unveiled his plan at a news conference in Mexico City on Monday. He said he will set aside $21 million for advancements in forensic databases, experts, and technology to be established across the country to identify human remains.

The move comes as more than 200,000 people have been killed and thousands more have disappeared since Mexico assigned its armed forces to crack down on drug cartels back in 2006.

“Trust in us. Don’t confuse us, we are not the same (as previous governments). We are not corrupt, we will not allow impunity, we don’t cover things up, we want justice to be a reality.” — Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President -Mexico

While the Mexican president has vowed to make Mexico safer, 2019 is already on track to be the country’s most violent year on record.