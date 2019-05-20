Mexico inflation seen rising to 4.48% in first half of May: Reuters poll



A woman buys tomatoes in a groceries stall at Granada market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 10, 2017. Picture taken January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo A woman buys tomatoes in a groceries stall at Granada market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 10, 2017. Picture taken January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

May 20, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s annual inflation is expected to have accelerated slightly in the first half of May on the back of rising prices for certain agricultural and consumer goods, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 12 analysts and economists sees annual inflation for mid-May at 4.48%, up from 4.44% percent in the second half of April.

Mid-month annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile energy and food prices, is seen at 3.82%.

Headline inflation is forecast to have fallen 0.25% versus the prior mid-month period, as subsidized summer electricity rates were put in place. Core inflation is seen up 0.13%.

Mexico’s INEGI statistics institute will publish the official data on Thursday at 1300 GMT.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alistair Bell)