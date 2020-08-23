Mexico has won back nearly 67,000 jobs in August, president says



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has in August recovered nearly 67,000 formal jobs so far from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.

In an address on YouTube, Lopez Obrador said the country had created 66,734 jobs this month, as the economy gradually recovers from a slump that led to a contraction of more than 17% in gross domestic product (GDP) during the second quarter.

Mexico lost more than one million formal jobs in the period between March and July, the government said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Sharay Angulo; editing by Diane Craft)