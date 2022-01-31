Mexico’s economy enters technical recession as GDP again contracts



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/ FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/

January 31, 2022

By Anthony Esposito and Miguel Gutierrez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico’s economy contracted for a second straight quarter in the last three-month period of 2021, according to official data published on Monday, putting Latin America’s second-largest economy in a technical recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank in the fourth quarter by 0.1% from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms, preliminary data published by the INEGI national statistics agency showed.

That beat out expectations in a Reuters poll for GDP to contract in the fourth quarter by 0.3% https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexicos-economy-likely-entered-recession-fourth-quarter-2022-01-28, after the economy declined by 0.4% in the third quarter.

Mexico’s Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said Friday that talk of a “technical recession,” https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexicos-finance-ministry-says-talk-technical-recession-imprecise-2022-01-28 defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction, does not take into account coronavirus-related economic volatility and global supply chain issues.

Yorio said that global supply bottlenecks, increased prices for raw materials, and higher costs for ground transportation and sea shipping are weighing on the economy.

“We doubt that Mexico will remain mired in recession for much longer. Supply shortages appear to be easing which should allow auto production to strengthen while the drag to output from the outsourcing law will soon begin to fade,” said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Sanghani forecast the recovery will remain sluggish over coming quarters as a recent tightening of restrictions following the Omicron-related surge in virus cases in the near term and austere fiscal policy and tightening monetary policy in the longer term will weigh on the domestic economy.

INEGI’s figures showed that tertiary activities, which comprise the service economy, contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms.

The decline of “the labor intensive tertiary sector (is) a reflection of the impact of the recently approved outsourcing law which led to a large decline in services rendered to corporates, businesses,” Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a research note.

Primary activities, which encompass farming, fishing and mining, rose by 0.3%, while secondary activities, which include manufacturing, increased by 0.4%.

The economy expanded by 5.0% for full-year 2021, the data showed, after shrinking by 8.5% in 2020 in what was Mexico’s worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

“The strong growth in 2021 is more the result of the arithmetic effect generated by the low base of comparison in 2020 and less due to genuine growth derived from productive capacity,” said Alfredo Coutino, head of Latin America analysis at Moody’s Analytics.

GDP grew by 1.0% in the fourth quarter versus the same period a year earlier, data showed.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Marion Giraldo and Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Alex Richardson and Chizu Nomiyama)