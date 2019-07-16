Mexico foreign minister to discuss migration with U.S. secretary of state



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Mexico City, he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Ebrard said they will meet on Sunday to discuss migration, trade and a development plan for Central America.

