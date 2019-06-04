Trending

Mexico deploys National Guard, detains illegal immigrants at record levels

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Thur. June 4, 2019

Mexico deploys more troops in its latest efforts to curb the influx of Central American immigrants arriving at its own southern border.

Uniformed Mexican federal police arrive to a police command center in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, to protest plans to force federal police into the newly formed National Guard. Hundreds of Mexican federal police are in open revolt Wednesday against plans to absorb them into the newly formed National Guard, saying their seniority, rank and benefits are not being recognized within the National Guard. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The Mexican government doubled down Wednesday night, as more National Guard members were deployed to support immigration enforcement.

Mexican police and military have set a high-gear system of round-ups and raids into motion, increasing deportations by one third.

In the month of June alone, 22,000 people were deported, the highest figure since 2006.

This increased effort comes just three weeks after Mexico reached a deal with the U.S. to curb illegal immigration.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE