Mexico dedicates $1.5B to border crisis

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Thursday, July 14, 2022

Mexico is dedicating $1.5 billion to assist the crisis at the border. While speaking to the press Wednesday, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Mexico is committed to putting in the “investments needed” on Mexico’s side of the border.

This follows a joint statement from President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, expressing their unified commitment to “manage the flow of migrants” flooding into the US.

“So we’ve been working on a joint plan, which is really part of the statement the President (Biden) made yesterday,” stated Salazar. “For the first time in history, there is a plan that’s been put together in both United States side, with our investment and all of our resources, and on the Mexican side. What Mexico committed to do yesterday was to put in the investments that are needed on the Mexican side of the border and keep projects.”

More than 2.8 million arrests have been made at the US-Mexico border since Biden took office in January of 2021. This has resulted in the exhaustion of border patrol resources and the deaths of migrants. Just last month, more than 50 migrants were found dead in a tractor trailer in San Antonio, Texas. Lopez Obrador confirmed most of those migrants were Mexican nationals and stressed the need for better border security is urgent.

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents rescued 3 migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande on Tuesday. The individuals had jumped into the water in an attempt to swim back to Mexico. READ: https://t.co/syqEFjoJMU pic.twitter.com/r72JvEVDO5 — CBP (@CBP) July 13, 2022

The Mexican president proposed the Biden administration create new pathways for Mexican and Central American nationals to gain legal entry into the US. He explained that he hopes this will reduce “irregular migration patterns while opening up new economic opportunities.”

