Mexico could pitch fresh stimulus if necessary, deputy finance minister says



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit Gabriel Yorio speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit Gabriel Yorio speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

June 29, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has its finances under control and if necessary, could put forward additional measures to stimulate growth in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Monday.

“So we need to be watchful, and we’ll be ready to propose another package should it be necessary, but we can see that recovery has begun,” Yorio told a news conference.

Mexico’s economy contracted by a record 17.3% in April and the government has come under fire for its reluctance to increase spending to weather the effects of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Marguerita Choy)