Mexico coronavirus infections rise to 14,677 cases and 1,351 deaths



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows few clients at the fish markets, after the Mexican government declared a health emergency and issued stricter regulations to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the town of Popotla, Mexico April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler FILE PHOTO: A general view shows few clients at the fish markets, after the Mexican government declared a health emergency and issued stricter regulations to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the town of Popotla, Mexico April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

April 27, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 835 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 46 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 14,677 cases and 1,351 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

