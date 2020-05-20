Mexico coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 2,713



FILE PHOTO: A motorcycle taxi driver wearing a protective face mask is pictured in Iztapalapa neighborhood, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FILE PHOTO: A motorcycle taxi driver wearing a protective face mask is pictured in Iztapalapa neighborhood, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

May 20, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered 2,713 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the health ministry said, its biggest daily increase yet in infections, bringing its overall tally to 54,346 cases.

Authorities also registered 334 more fatalities, only the second time that the daily death toll has exceeded 300. The country has now tallied 5,666 overall deaths from the virus.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)