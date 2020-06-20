Mexico blows past 20,000 coronavirus deaths



FILE PHOTO: A Doctor and a paramedic talk outside the provisional military hospital inside the Campo Militar No. 1, which takes care of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Doctor and a paramedic talk outside the provisional military hospital inside the Campo Militar No. 1, which takes care of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

June 20, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Coronavirus deaths in Mexico surpassed 20,000 on Friday after the health ministry reported 647 new fatalities and 5,030 new confirmed cases.

Total cases now stand at 170,485, with 20,394 fatalities, though the government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

