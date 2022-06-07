Largest migrant caravan from southern Mexico en route to border

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

A massive caravan that departed from Tapachula, Mexico on Monday is still en route to Texas’s southern border.

Multiple reports say up to 15,000 people are making the thousand mile journey with many of them coming from Central America, Venezuela and Cuba. Migrants trying to enter the country see this as an “open door opportunity” to cross over.

“This for us is nothing,” said Venezuelan Migrant Rosan Marquez. “It can rain, it can thunder, nobody can stop us.”

One of the caravan organizers said they planned this trip while the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles took place. Group leaders were slated to discuss asylum needs of incoming migrants.

“We also want to tell President Joe Biden to sit down with the Latin America countries to see what is happening,” stated Caravan Organizer Luis Villagran.

The Migrant Caravan enters its second day, and as they continue to walk toward the US border, they are more exhausted today, some can barely walk because of blisters on their feet. . #migrantcaravan @UniNoticias #caravanamigrante pic.twitter.com/GoRrhBNdOq — Pedro Ultreras (@pedroultreras) June 7, 2022

In the meantime, their is still no word on when exactly the migrant caravan will get to the states and how CBP is going to handle it. However, officials at the border remain on high-alert.