Mexico agrees to increase border security to control illegal immigration into U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Sat. June 8, 2019

Mexico doubles down on border security amid calls from the U.S. to curb the tide of illegal immigration.

According to reports this week, Mexican soldiers, armed police, and migration officials have blocked hundreds of migrants attempting to cross Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

Mexico has vowed increase border security, and recently announced it will deploy National Guard troops throughout the country to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations.

Mexican officials said they would also work together with the U.S. to develop more initiatives to control mass migration in the next 90 days.