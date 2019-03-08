Mexican President urges U.S. to join probe of Mormon family murder

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:53 PM PT — Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Mexico’s president is saying the U.S. can work alongside local authorities in investigating the murder of an American family. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said it’s painful that children died in the attack, but added he does not want the country to go to war with cartels.

“We’re moving forward with the new strategy,” stated President López Obrador. “War is irrational — that is not an option in our case.”

Nine-people were killed in the attack, which is suspected to have been carried out by cartel forces. The victims belonged to members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico decades ago.

The Mexican president said the war on drugs has only caused more violence.

Thus far, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths. Mexico has been using its military to combat drug cartels since 2006, but drug violence has not been reduced.

These remarks came after recent announcement of breaches in the U.S. Mexico border, which were allegedly conducted by drug smugglers.