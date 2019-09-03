Mexican president says spending on security will increase in 2020



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his first state of the union at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his first state of the union at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

September 3, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the federal budget for security will increase next year, as the government seeks to curb high levels of violent crime.

Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at his regular morning news conference, did not provide more details. The 2020 budget plan is due to be presented to Congress by Sept. 8.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Dave Graham)