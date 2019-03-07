Mexican president says respects work of ratings agencies after Pemex downgrades



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during his daily news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

March 7, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the government respects the work of ratings agencies and will not limit their purview after downgrades to the credit rating of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicans, or Pemex.

Asked whether he would limit the presence of ratings agencies in Mexico, Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference that the government is open to international scrutiny in politics and economics. But he asked ratings agencies to take the level of corruption into account in their evaluations of governments.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Julia Love)