Mexican president says prepared to intermediate to help Interjet

November 28, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to intermediate if necessary to support Mexican airline Interjet, when asked about reports of debts at the company.

Lopez Obrador said that, according to his information, Interjet was providing its service. He noted that government readiness to help national firms did not mean public money would be used to bail out businesses operating in an open economy.

