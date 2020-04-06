Mexican president says no changes in his cabinet



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that there are “no changes” in his cabinet after rumours circulated on social media in the past few days that some of his top ministers could quit or change jobs.

Lopez Obrador was asked about the rumours during a regular government news conference.

