Mexican president says military will build new airport

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a meeting with industry bosses and members of his cabinet to discuss the new administration's policy on the minimum wage at National Palace in Mexico City
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a meeting with industry bosses and members of his cabinet to discuss the new administration's policy on the minimum wage at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

December 20, 2018

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the armed forces would build a new airport he plans for Mexico City at a military air base in the town of Santa Lucia north of the capital.

In a morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said that funds for the project’s construction were already part of the 2019 budget his team presented at the weekend.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

