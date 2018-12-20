Mexican president says military will build new airport



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a meeting with industry bosses and members of his cabinet to discuss the new administration's policy on the minimum wage at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 17, 2018.

December 20, 2018

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the armed forces would build a new airport he plans for Mexico City at a military air base in the town of Santa Lucia north of the capital.

In a morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said that funds for the project’s construction were already part of the 2019 budget his team presented at the weekend.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)