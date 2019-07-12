Mexican president says he sees no threat of recession



July 12, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he sees no threat of a recession in the country, striking back amid mounting concerns about the health of the economy.

Speaking during his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador brushed aside economic concerns, saying the critics were speaking out “because it bothers them a lot that we have decided to end corruption.”

