Mexican president says 2% growth still possible in 2019



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

May 30, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s economy can still grow by 2% this year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday, a day after the central bank cut its growth forecast for 2019 again.

Speaking at his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador also said the government did not currently have additional measures planned for debt-laden state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) beyond those already announced.

