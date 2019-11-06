Mexican police chief arrested in connection with gang killings

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:54 PM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

Officials have arrested a Mexican police chief in connection with the brutal killing of nine American family members. On Friday, Mexican authorities announced Chief Fidel Alejandro Villegas was taken into custody under suspicion of collusion in the murders.

Villegas oversaw security in the small town of Janos, which is not far from where the massacre took place. He is the fourth person to be arrested in the ongoing investigation, which began after the family was killed south of the border back in November.

“I send an embrace of condolence to the whole LeBaron family, to the family members of the victims,” stated Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “This is a terrible tragedy, because children and innocents lost their lives.”

Officials said Mexican authorities have been working with the FBI on the matter. Reports speculated the chief’s arrest has to do with his alleged links to the Juárez Cartel, which has been designated by the DEA as one of the most prominent criminal organizations in Mexico.

Nine members of the LeBaron family were killed, including three mothers and six children. The minors ranged in age from eight months old to 12 years old. They lived in Mexico as dual citizens until they came under fire from suspected cartel members while en route to a wedding.

“It’s not just got caught in gunfire, in the wrong place at the wrong time, this is a whole new level of cartel violence,” said relative Taylor Langford. “Helpless families are being innocently killed down there.”

The family was caravanning in three SUVs when gunmen opened fire on the vehicles, which caused one to ignite. The other two vehicles came to a stop, where cartel gunmen shot passengers inside the car.

The brutal attack sparked outrage in the U.S.

President Trump has since vowed to crack down on cartel violence in Mexico.