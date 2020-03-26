Mexican government to suspend activities from Thursday



FILE PHOTO: Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, Mexico's Undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion, attends a news conference with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero FILE PHOTO: Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, Mexico's Undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion, attends a news conference with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

March 26, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s federal government will suspend all non-essential activities beginning on Thursday, Mexico’s deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters.

Mexico registered 475 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 405, and six deaths overall.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)