Mexican foreign minister speaks out on Central American development plans

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Sat. September 28, 2019

Mexico’s foreign minister said gaining U.S. support for at least one of its immigration plans, is an important achievement.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the UN General Assembly in New York Friday, the Mexican official said while the U.S. and Mexico have differences, it’s important to work on points of agreement.

Mexico has proposed several development projects to improve the central American economy, in an effort to reduce migration to the north.

One of those plans, which may have U.S. backing, is to build a new electric, a natural gas supply system, and schools in the northern triangle region.

“If the regulatory measures we take are successful then it means that we are right and if we are right then the options for development get better with time,” said Marcelo Ebrard, foreign minister of Mexico. “So, that the United States has established a statement that it is ready to support a plan that we presented I think is a very important achievement for Mexico.”

The foreign minister’s remarks come as Mexico has stepped up efforts, to stop the flow of illegal immigration into U.S. over the past few months.