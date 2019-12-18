Mexican Foreign Minister: Labor enforcement dispute does not endanger USMCA

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

The Mexican foreign minister is saying a dispute over labor enforcement between the U.S. and Mexico will not put the USMCA at risk. After agreeing on a revised version of the deal last week, House Democrats said the U.S. would send inspectors to Mexico to ensure they are complying with the labor protections in the deal.

Ambassador Lighthizer joined Mexican President @lopezobrador_, Mexican Undersecretary @JesusSeade and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister @cafreeland today in Mexico City to sign the Protocol of Amendments to the #USMCA. pic.twitter.com/VxyQX3ijk8 — USTR (@USTradeRep) December 10, 2019

However, the foreign minister said those inspectors would have to be approved by Mexico to enter the country.

“We have naval (and) military attaches, but never with roles that go beyond that of attaches authorized by Mexico,” stated Marcelo Ebrard. “No country can assign attaches in Mexico but us.”

Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer said this week that such personnel would “abide by all relevant Mexican laws”.

“The Administration included language in the USMCA implementing legislation authorizing up to five attachés from the Department of Labor to work with their Mexican counterparts, workers, and civil society groups on implementation of the Mexican labor reform,” he said. “These personnel will not be ‘labor inspectors’ and will abide by all relevant Mexican laws.”

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the USMCA with bipartisan support on Tuesday, teeing up a vote in the full House on Thursday.

